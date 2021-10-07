Advertisement

Henry Vilas Zoo animals get sweet pumpkin treats

A porcupine at the Henry Vilas Zoo eats pumpkin.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Halloween candy makes its way down into grocery store aisles, animals at the Henry Vilas Zoo also get to munch on sweet treats.

The Henry Vilas Zoo posted on Facebook that its animals will receive yummy pumpkin treats all during this month.

The animals, including its North American porcupines, will get to eat pumpkin every weekend as an enriching snack.

The zoo also called out to its visitors to decide who of its animals should be the reigning pumpkin champion, starting out with the best pumpkin greeting.

We will be giving out pumpkin enrichment to some of our animals every weekend in October this year! This weekend our North American porcupines got to enjoy their 🎃 treats! 📸 Keeper Taylor

Posted by Henry Vilas Zoo on Monday, October 4, 2021

Happy October!! It’s one of our favorite times of the year! Why? Because PUMPKINS!! 🎃 Help us decide this years...

Posted by Henry Vilas Zoo on Friday, October 1, 2021

