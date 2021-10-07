Henry Vilas Zoo animals get sweet pumpkin treats
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Halloween candy makes its way down into grocery store aisles, animals at the Henry Vilas Zoo also get to munch on sweet treats.
The Henry Vilas Zoo posted on Facebook that its animals will receive yummy pumpkin treats all during this month.
The animals, including its North American porcupines, will get to eat pumpkin every weekend as an enriching snack.
The zoo also called out to its visitors to decide who of its animals should be the reigning pumpkin champion, starting out with the best pumpkin greeting.
