Images released of Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released three pictures Thursday of the man wanted in connection with a killing early last month on the city’s east side.

Last week, investigators identified Jeremiah Cain as the suspect in the Sept. 6 shooting of a 20-year-old man in the 3600 block of Martha Lane. A warrant alleging first-degree intentional homicide has been issued for his arrest.

Police warn that the 18-year-old Cain is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators noted that while he does have ties to the Chicago area, he may still be in Madison.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or about the shooting is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Last month, the Madison Police Dept. reported officers were called to the Martha Lane address where they found the victim, Nicholas Cooke, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At the time, investigators indicated they believed the shooting was targeted.

