Lafayette Co. sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attacks to be laid to rest

The New Diggings native will be buried on Nov. 6 in Benton, Wisconsin.
Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Harold F. Carney
Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Harold F. Carney(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Lafayette County sailor killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor eight decades ago will be laid to rest this year, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday.

Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Harold F. Carney, 23, was assigned to battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. The ship received multiple torpedo hits in the attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, causing it to capsize. Carney was one of 429 crewman who died in the attack.

Navy personnel recovered the remains of deceased crew members from 1941 to 1944 and laboratory staff worked to identify the fallen military members in September of 1947.

A military board later classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, which included Carney. Scientists were able to identify the New Diggings native in 2015.

While he was accounted for over five years ago, his family was just recently given a full briefing on how he was identified.

Carney will be buried on Nov. 6 in Benton, Wisconsin.

Newspaper clipping of Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Harold F. Carney's death.
Newspaper clipping of Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Harold F. Carney's death.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

