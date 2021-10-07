At least 5 cars involved in crash with injuries on Madison Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash with injuries involving at least five vehicles has blocked the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline at Fish Hatchery Road.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states that the crash happened around 7 p.m. on US 12 eastbound at Fish Hatchery Road.

Dane County Dispatch says there are “many” injuries, but did not have specifics on the severity. There are also at least five cars involved.

City of Madison and Town of Madison officials are responding to the scene.

WisDOT expects the incident to take about an hour to clear.

