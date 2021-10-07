Advertisement

At least 5 cars involved in crash with injuries on Madison Beltline

Beltline crash at Park Street on Madison Beltline.
Beltline crash at Park Street on Madison Beltline.(WisDOT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash with injuries involving at least five vehicles has blocked the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline at Fish Hatchery Road.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states that the crash happened around 7 p.m. on US 12 eastbound at Fish Hatchery Road.

Dane County Dispatch says there are “many” injuries, but did not have specifics on the severity. There are also at least five cars involved.

City of Madison and Town of Madison officials are responding to the scene.

WisDOT expects the incident to take about an hour to clear.

