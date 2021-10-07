The littlest Brewers fans are ready for a World Series run! 👶⚾

Advertisement

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Brewers fan base just got a little bit bigger 👶⚾

The maternity wards at Aurora Health Care are filled with new fans ready to cheer Milwaukee on to their first World Series in nearly 40 years.

To celebrate the Brew Crew’s return to the playoffs, the hospitals decked out the newborns at all their birthing centers (except maybe the ones who are Cubs fans) with “New to the Crew” onesies.

“While these babies are still learning that there’s no crying in baseball, they’re cheering on the Crew with their families and backing the Brewers’ push for the World Series,” the hospital wrote when sharing the pics.

They added that they plan on sharing even more on the Aurora Health Care Facebook through Friday when Milwaukee squares off with the Atlanta Braves. The game begins at 3:10 p.m., which hopefully won’t be past their bedtimes. 💤💤💤

