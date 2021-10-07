Madison-area businesses team up to raise money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-area coffee company and insurance company are teaming up to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) this month.

Hemb Insurance Group announced Wednesday that it would be holding a series of fundraising events this weekend with Grace Coffee through the month of October as part of Diego’s Mission. The Diego’s Mission campaign is working with Grace Coffee Co., their mascot Diego and the LLS.

On Friday, customers who visit Grace Coffee will have part of their purchase go to a good cause. Ten percent of all sales will go back to LLS at each of Grace’s locations.

From Oct. 4-17, customers can also choose to round up their purchase and donate at each location.

During the entire month of October, $2 from any s’mores pastry and apple drink will go toward the nonprofit as well. The insurance company noted that s’mores are Liam Sanborn’s favorite treat. Sanborn is a child currently fighting a type of blood cancer.

Oct. 14 will serve as the Light the Night event, which is a walk that serves to spread awareness for blood cancers and as a major fund raiser for LLS.

