Middleton community continues to mourn loss of 3 students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is reminding the community that they are not alone as it continues to mourn the loss of two of its seniors and one former district student after they were killed in a car crash over the weekend.

“These past few days have been extremely difficult for our students and staff,” the district stated on Facebook.

The school district said the community will draw strength from each other and will remember the positive impact John “Jack” Miller, Evan Kratochwill, and former student Simon Bilessi had in their community. Simon Bilessi had transferred from Middleton High School to Madison West High School.

The school honored the three young men on Wednesday during their homecoming parade.

On Tuesday, Middleton High School also honored the seniors by wearing special shirts at the soccer game.

Over the weekend, our district learned about the passing of two of our seniors and a former Middleton High School... Posted by Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District on Thursday, October 7, 2021

