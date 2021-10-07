MPD investigates a series of burglaries on Madison’s far west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries on the city’s far west side.

MPD says they happened in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Most of the burglaries involved suspects getting into unlock vehicles in driveways, then gaining entry into garages and homes, according to the release.

In one instance, on 1200 block Twinleaf Ln. someone woke up to find a masked suspect dressed in all black inside his home.

Police say the homeowner chased the suspect outside, then the suspect got into a large gray SUV.

That SUV appears to be associated with several of recent burglaries, according to MPD.

As a reminder, MPD is telling homeowners to make sure you lock all vehicles and doors to your residence.

If you have any information regarding this incident or similar incidents, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.

