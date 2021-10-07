MPD: Shots fired near Kwik Trip on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department responded to multiple reports of people running, ducking and hiding from gun fire at a Kwik Trip on Madison’s west side Wednesday night.

When MPD arrived at 7717 Mineral Point Rd around 6:20 p.m., they say officers found two spent shell casings. Their initial findings reveal an SUV pulled into the lot and began shooting at a person at the gas station.

Police say this appears to be a targeted incident.

Right now, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

MPD did not say if they have any suspects in custody at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

