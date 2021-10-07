Advertisement

Octopi Brewing expansion to create new jobs

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Octopi Brewing broke ground last week on their $22 million expansion that will create new jobs over the next few years, the company announced Wednesday.

The new Waunakee facility will grow the company’s operations from their main building, located across the street. The 200,000 square foot space will have a packaging line, shipping and receiving operations.

It is expected to create about 60 jobs over the next two to three years, President of Octopi Brewing Isaac Showaki said.

“This distribution center is critical to the continued growth of Octopi Brewing,” Showaki said.

SARA Investment Real Estate of Madison is developing the building and leasing it to the brewing company.

