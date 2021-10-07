Over $550k allocated to enhance rural Wisconsin health care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $550,000 is being put toward enhancing health care in rural areas of Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services announced Wednesday.

Rural hospitals and clinics will be financially assisted in providing education and training to fill positions in demand. DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake stated that her agency was pleased to be able to help these underserved regions.

“Access to high quality health care is critical for all Wisconsin residents, and all parts of our state need an adequate supply of well-trained professionals to deliver that care,” Timberlake said.

There are two types of grants that will receive funding. The first, Advanced Practice Clinician Grants, will receive almost $250,000 for rural health care providers to increase the number of physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses. They plan to do this through clinical training sites.

These hospitals will receive that grant:

Aspirus – Central Wisconsin

Cumberland Memorial Hospital – Cumberland, Wisconsin

Essentia – Northwest Wisconsin

Marshfield Clinic Health System – Northern, central and western Wisconsin

Prairie Ridge Health – Columbus, Wisconsin

The second grant, Allied Health Professionals Education and Training Grants, is made up of over $325,000 over the course of two years. Medical professionals will receive support in education and training opportunities.

These hospitals are receiving the grant:

Gundersen – Friendship & Whitehall, Wisconsin

Marshfield Clinic Health System – Marshfield, Wisconsin

Marshfield Clinic Health System – Northern, central and western Wisconsin

Upland Hills Health – Dodgeville, Wisconsin

