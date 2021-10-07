Advertisement

Packers still seeking opinions regarding Alexander’s injury

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers continue to consult with specialists on 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder in hopes of avoiding season-ending surgery.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander probably won’t play Sunday at Cincinnati. It was a whirlwind of a day for the Packers.

They reportedly had interest, but failed to acquire two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore before the New England Patriots traded him to the Carolina Panthers.

The Packers then signed cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

