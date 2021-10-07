Platteville School District, police investigate ‘racist and threatening’ letter sent to staff member

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Platteville School District is working with police as it investigates a “racist and threatening letter” that was sent through mail to a staff member.

Superintendent Jim Boebel posted on the district’s Facebook that he could not state the specifics of what was in the letter, but shared the district is working to ensure the person who received it is safe.

“The letter was vile, disgusting and represents all that we work so hard to keep out of our schools,” Boebel said.

The school district created an Anti-Racism Proclamation in the summer of 2020, saying it pledged to act whenever it sees expressions of hate and bias.

“With that in mind, I speak on behalf of our school district to say that hate has no place in our schools,” Boebel continued.

The superintendent said the district is committed to ensure everyone is “celebrated” in their schools.

Here is Boebel’s full statement:

A Message to the District from Superintendent, Jim Boebel: Hillmen Family, Recently, a staff member in our district received a racist and threatening letter through mail addressed to the school. The letter was vile, disgusting and represents all that we work so hard to keep out of our schools. While I cannot share the details of that letter, there are a few things that I can share. First, as a district, we are working with the local police department as they investigate the matter and we will do all we can to ensure the safety of the person who received the letter. Second, we remain steadfast in our commitment to diligently work to ensure that all are celebrated in our schools and to understand that what makes us different, makes us great. Beyond simply being committed to providing a school and work environment in which everyone feels safe, welcome, and included, we know that we must always work to increase our understanding of each other in an effort to grow in love and kindness and understanding. Finally, while I am disgusted by the hate that compelled the sending of this letter, I am so deeply sad and I am sorry. In the summer of 2020, the Platteville School District developed an Anti-Racism Proclamation, through which we pledged a commitment to act when we witness expressions of hate and bias. With that in mind, I speak on behalf of our school district to say that hate has no place in our schools. We will continue to come together around our shared values to ensure that all people regardless of their race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or ancestry, as well as that of their family are equal members of this great school district family and you will be loved and respected as a result. Your friend in education, Jim Boebel Superintendent Platteville School District

