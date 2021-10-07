Advertisement

Rainy & Dreary Thursday/Friday

An upper-level low spins through the Midwest heading into the weekend.
Scattered showers spread into Wisconsin for Thursday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Umbrellas Up! Periods of light - moderate showers are expected throughout Thursday. Rain chances continue into Friday as the upper-level low spins through the Great Lakes.

High climb to near 70° under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain showers will be light to moderate at times. Bands of heavier rain could deliver higher totals in some areas throughout Thursday. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon & evening. Most places will receive between 0.25″ - 0.5″ of rain. Some may miss out on much needed rain while others may see a bit more.

Rain becomes more scattered as the upper-level sits overhead by Friday. Lows fall into the upper 50s Friday morning and highs top out in the lower 70s.

Sunshine returns on Saturday along with gusty southerly winds. Highs will climb into the upper 70s! Some places may even top out near 80°!

Clouds roll back in on Sunday and rain chances increase late in the evening. Another upper-level wave moves by Monday - Tuesday. Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are expected at the beginning of next week.

