Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man missing from Milwaukee Co.

Authorities say Bobby Stewart was last seen on the 2600 block of S. 9th Pl. around 9:30 a.m. on...
Authorities say Bobby Stewart was last seen on the 2600 block of S. 9th Pl. around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.(Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old man missing from Milwaukee County.

Authorities say Bobby Stewart was last seen on the 2600 block of S. 9th Pl. around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as a 5′09″ Black man who weighs 185 pounds, with brown eyes, short gray hair and has a black and gray goatee.

Stewart also walks slowly, and usually uses a cane/walker to walk but authorities say he does not have these with him. They add, he is missing one of his feet.

He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved button up shirt with thin white vertical stripes, black dress pants, black baseball cap, reading glasses, two silver necklaces, one silver bracelet, and he has a cast on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

