State COVID-19 program returns to bolster community testing efforts

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s top health agency is bringing back its statewide COVID-19 testing support program Thursday to increase access to Wisconsinites.

The Community Testing Support program, formerly known as the Testing Pilot Program, offers communities free testing supplies and delivery services, as well as reimbursement for test sample collections.

The Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the program will ensure that local entities are doing what they can to bolster testing efforts and keep people safe from the virus.

“Easy access to COVID-19 testing in all communities is critical to protecting Wisconsin residents from COVID-19 exposure and disease,” said Timberlake.

DHS officials noted that people are more likely to access services that are local and trusted, which includes COVID-19 testing.

“We are thankful for all of our partners across the state who have worked throughout this pandemic to ensure all Wisconsinites have access to COVID-19 testing services,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge.

Local or tribal health departments, state-licensed health care providers and other individuals or groups trained to collect test specimens are eligible to apply for the program.

DHS urges everyone who is not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested if they have symptoms or are a close contact with someone who has the virus.

