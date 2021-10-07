Sun Prairie High student in custody after social media post

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly threatening a school dean in a social media post, the Sun Prairie Area School District reported.

The name of the student was not released, nor were any details about the nature of the post.

“The Sun Prairie Area School District takes the safety of its students and staff very seriously and encourages caregivers to speak with their students about the importance of alerting an adult any time they see a threat of violence on social media,” the district said in a statement.

The statement noted the entire school was placed on a secure hold while the individual was being detained.

The secure hold last less than an hour, the district explained. Administrators initiated it around 11:20 a.m. and it lifted around 12:12 p.m. with the school shuffling its lunch schedules so all students had a chance to eat.

According to the district, secure hold procedures are used when school officials face a situation in which administrators do not believe there is an imminent threat, but they want to limit student movement while handling it.

The district stated families were notified of the hold when it went into effect.

