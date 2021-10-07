United day of hope supports those with mental illness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Communities around the country are uniting to support people struggling with mental illness this weekend.

On October 9, people can lace up their shoes for NAMIWalks Dane County. Participants can walk in-person at Olin-Turville Park in Madison or virtually anywhere.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults in America experience a mental illness.

To register for the event click here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.