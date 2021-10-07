Advertisement

UW Platteville celebrates construction of $55 million engineering building

Sesquicentennial Hall
Sesquicentennial Hall(University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Platteville celebrated the construction of its new engineering building Wednesday.

Sesquicentennial Hall will be adjoined to the Busby Hall of Engineering, creating a combined 200,000 square foot complex. The building will hold interdisciplinary engineering and computer science.

UW-Platteville said the facility will feature one of the largest makerspaces in the Midwest, a green roof, exposed building infrastructure and several laboratories.

The $55 million building is set to open in the fall of 2022.

