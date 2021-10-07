Vaccinations back at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is returning to the Alliant Energy Center next week. Dane Co. health officials revealed Thursday that a temporary location will open in the arena to provide booster shots, as well as first and second doses to anyone 12 and older.

Unlike the original clinic, people will have to get out of their car to get their shots. While the first one was a drive-through, this one is walk-in. Walk-ins are welcome, but Public Health Madison and Dane Co. asks people make an appointment instead. Five booths will be set up and officials expect to be able to deliver approximately 220 vaccinations per day.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease and death,” PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said. “Booster doses are yet another crucial tool to help maintain a strong immune response and slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.”

The booster shots are currently only available to those who initially received the Pfizer variant. PHMDC cited state and federal guidance recommending certain groups, including those age 65 and older, who are at risk of severe outcomes receive the third shot. Health officials add they intend to offer Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters at new clinic should they be approved.

The clinic is set to open on Oct. 12. To make an appointment at the Alliant Energy Center clinic or any other PHMDC location, people are asked to visit publichealthmdc.com/vax. The agency also notes that vaccines are also available through traditional healthcare providers and pharmacies.

