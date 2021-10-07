Advertisement

Wisconsin hockey welcomes Badgers fans for the first time in over 500 days

The first game of the season is on Friday.
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in 595 days, the Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Hockey team will be greeted by fans on Friday on their home ice at the Kohl Center.

The season’s first game is Friday night at seven, against Michigan Tech, who the Badgers will also play Saturday.

Fans attending the game can expect a similar experience and changes to those seen at volleyball and football games.

Tickets will be contactless, and fans will scan themselves in via phone or printed ticket. Concessions will be cashless, just like at other UW-Madison venues. There are new metal detectors, which do not require the removal of keys or phones in the hopes of keeping lines moving quickly. Masks are required inside the arena.

For the entire hockey schedule or tickets, you can head over to the UWBadgers website.

