Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney for the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature says it plans to vote on a redistricting plan when it convenes in November.

Republican leaders have not said exactly when they plan to vote on new maps for the state’s 132 legislative districts and eight congressional districts.

The Legislature’s attorney, Kevin St. Johnletter, wrote in a Wednesday letter to the state’s high court that the maps would be voted on in November.

He says that while the Legislature currently plans to act by Nov. 11, but that additional times for considering redistricting could be added later this fall or winter.

