$2.5 million awarded to Dane Co. agency to reduce youth homelessness

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials are awarding a Dane County agency $2.5 million Thursday to reduce the number of youth experiencing homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development granted the funds to Dane County Continuum of Care, which is led by the City of Madison and Briarpatch, a nonprofit that provides services to youth and families in Dane County experiencing crises.

City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city is looking forward to collaborate on ways to reduce the number of youth experiencing homelessness.

“This will allow us to create a system clearly designed by youth for youth that is welcoming supportive encouraging and helps youth achieve and maintain housing stability,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Organizers such as Executive Director Gloria Reyes said her agency was excited to help plan sustainable housing.

“This funding opportunity allows us to proactively prevent homelessness in our community,” said Reyes.

This grant is part of a collective $142 million HUD awarded to 33 communities nationwide.

