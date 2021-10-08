Advertisement

3 Beloit residents suspected of stealing $31K worth of copper wire

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, seven incidents took place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three City of Beloit residents were arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts of approximately $31,000 worth of copper wire.

Brandon L. Gray, 30, from the City of Beloit was arrested on Wednesday on the following charges:

  • (5) counts of Theft - Felony
  • (2) counts of Theft - Misdemeanor
  • Receiving Stolen Property

Tequila J. Perkins, 45, from the City of Beloit was arrested on Sept. 30 on the following charges:

  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Devin N. Finley, 26, from the City of Beloit was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:

  • Theft - Misdemeanor

