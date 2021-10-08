3 Beloit residents suspected of stealing $31K worth of copper wire
According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, seven incidents took place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.
TOWN OF CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three City of Beloit residents were arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts of approximately $31,000 worth of copper wire.
According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, seven incidents took place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30 in the Town of Clinton.
Brandon L. Gray, 30, from the City of Beloit was arrested on Wednesday on the following charges:
- (5) counts of Theft - Felony
- (2) counts of Theft - Misdemeanor
- Receiving Stolen Property
Tequila J. Perkins, 45, from the City of Beloit was arrested on Sept. 30 on the following charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Devin N. Finley, 26, from the City of Beloit was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:
- Theft - Misdemeanor
