3 Metro Markets celebrate grand re-openings Friday

Metro Market
Metro Market(Kroger)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Metro Markets across Dane Co. are re-launching this week with an updated look and a host of new products.

On Friday, the stores in Monona, Shorewood Hills, and Sun Prairie held their grand reopening event to show off the latest the stores offer, including expanded deli, floral, meat, and produce departments.

All three stores, as well as the one in Cottage Grove, are also introducing new specialty departments, offering sushi, sandwiches, and artisanal cheeses at all of the re-opening markets. Shorewood Hills gets Chicago Pizza, while Sun Prairie customers will enjoy Pop Stop Popcorn and Vero coffees and gelato.

In its announcement for the new stores, Metro Markets’ parent company Kroger reminded job seekers that they are still looking to hire. Applications can be made online at jobs.kroger.com, or at a virtual hiring event at all stores on Wednesday, October 13.

