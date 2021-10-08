Advertisement

Brewers begin 2021 postseason at home

The Milwaukee Brewers play the Atlanta Braves in the team’s opening series.
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell talks to his players at a practice for the Game 1 of...
(Morry Gash | AP)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers start postseason action Friday against the Atlanta Braves in a best-of-five series.

As the Brewers get ready for Atlanta, fans can get ready for postseason action too. Tickets can still be purchased, along with parking passes. Tailgating for the postseason is allowed, but you must wrap up 30 minutes before the game.

Like in the regular season, digital ticketing is encouraged, and most concessions are cashless. Masks are recommended for all unvaccinated fans.

Fans attending playoff games at American Family Insurance can enjoy a new selection of food.

The Johnsonville Bratzilla is served on a Milwaukee Pretzel Roll with fried kraut and Secret Stadium Sauce. Find Bratzilla on Field, Loge, Terrace and Club Levels.

Bratzilla is one of the new foods at AmFam park for the postseason.
(Colton Molesky)

The Johnsonville Corn Brat is a Deep-fried Johnsonville Brat with house-made beer batter, served with yellow mustard. Find the brat on Field, Loge, Terrace and Club Levels.

A new sandwich, the Full Count Cristo, is Sargento Swiss Cheese and Ham on French toast with grape jelly. The new sandwich is served at Sargento Grilled Cheese Stand (Section 129) and Chef’s Table Club Level.

The Full Count Cristo is one of the new foods at AmFam park for the postseason.
(Colton Molesky)

There are also a few new sweet and savory items at the ballpark. The Salted Carmel and Toffee Milwaukee Pretzel feature a Milwaukee Pretzel topped with salted caramel and toffee. The S’More Milwaukee pretzel is another Milwaukee Pretzel, this one topped with marshmallows and chocolate sauce. You can find both on Field, Loge and Terrace Levels.

The S'More Milwaukee Pretzel is one of the new foods at AmFam park for the postseason.
(Colton Molesky)

For need-to-know information or tickets, go to the Brewers’ website. Game one starts at 3:37 on Friday afternoon.

