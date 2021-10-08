Advertisement

Chicago man charged in death of 1-year-old in Milwaukee

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man charged in the death of a 1-year-old boy in Milwaukee told police he shook the child after he let out a loud cry.

Antonio Homan, of Chicago, is charged with first degree reckless homicide in the death of Zion Price.

The child died Monday, three days after police found him unresponsive. The preliminary cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head.

The 22-year-old Homan told police he became frustrated when he heard the boy cry.

He said the child stopped breathing after he shook him. Homan’s attorney, Jason Findling, declined to comment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

