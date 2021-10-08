Advertisement

Cindy Crawford thanks American Family Children’s Hospital staff

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Supermodel and entrepreneur Cindy Crawford visited a Madison hospital Friday to promote awareness for a cause that is close to her heart.

Crawford thanked frontline staff outside at American Family Children’s Hospital this afternoon in an effort to further philanthropy for UW Health Kids cancer care.

UW Health explained that Crawford, who grew up in Dekalb, Illinois, had a brother with leukemia. Jeff Crawford was treated at UW Children’s Hospital in Madison, which is what it was called in 1975. Her only brother later died of the disease.

Crawford spoke fondly of the hospital who treated her brother.

“My mother just felt more comfortable driving up here and it ended up being the perfect choice for our family,” said Crawford. “Even though we lost my brother to his fight against leukemia we felt so taken care of.”

She has donated money and time to UW Health Kids for decades to help fund pediatric cancer research, UW Health noted.

