Dane Co. children 12-15 near 80% vaccinated against COVID-19

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County children ages 12-15 are inches away Friday from reaching a new achievement in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Nearly eight in ten children in this age range have received at least their first COVID-19 shot, with just a tenth of a percent to go until they hit 80%.

The Department of Health Services’ dashboard shows that once 12-15 year olds pass that threshold, every age group in Dane County will be above 80% for first doses, with the exception of those ages 18-24. Those 18-24 are currently at 67.1% for first shots.

The number of COVID-19 shots administered to all Wisconsinites so far this week has slumped compared to previous ones, with 22,626 given out so far.

Around 57.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 54.2% have completed their vaccination series.

Average number of COVID-19 cases dips

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 case has dipped Friday, now sitting at 2,590.

DHS confirmed 3,092 cases Friday, as more than 748,000 have been recorded to date.

This is the second time in a week that the daily number of new cases has surpassed 3,000.

Eleven Wisconsinites have died from the virus Friday. There have been 8,107 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

