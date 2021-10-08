Dense Fog to Start the Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds are expected to linger across most of southern Wisconsin today as an upper-level area of low pressure moves slowly through the region. Low-level moisture will remain trapped over most of our viewing area and this has led to the development of dense fog in some spots. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been posted for a portion of southern Wisconsin. It will be in effect until 10:00 am. Highs today be in the upper 60s and lower 70s today with a few showers likely. Drier conditions are then expected for most of the weekend. Partial sunshine will return for Saturday and Sunday as high pressure takes over. A few more showers will be possible later in the day Sunday. High temperatures will then be back in the middle to upper 70s for Sunday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the southern part of the state until 10:00 am. (wmtv weather)

Above average temperatures will be seen well into next week. Highs will mainly be in the 70s. (wmtv weather)

Today: Areas of fog, otherwise mostly cloudy with showers likely. High 70. Wind: South 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening showers. Low: 61. Wind: Southwest 5.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 76.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 79.

