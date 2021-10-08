Advertisement

Dense Fog to Start the Day

We have a mild weekend coming up
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds are expected to linger across most of southern Wisconsin today as an upper-level area of low pressure moves slowly through the region. Low-level moisture will remain trapped over most of our viewing area and this has led to the development of dense fog in some spots. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been posted for a portion of southern Wisconsin. It will be in effect until 10:00 am. Highs today be in the upper 60s and lower 70s today with a few showers likely. Drier conditions are then expected for most of the weekend. Partial sunshine will return for Saturday and Sunday as high pressure takes over. A few more showers will be possible later in the day Sunday. High temperatures will then be back in the middle to upper 70s for Sunday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the southern part of the state until 10:00 am.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the southern part of the state until 10:00 am.(wmtv weather)
Above average temperatures will be seen well into next week. Highs will mainly be in the 70s.
Above average temperatures will be seen well into next week. Highs will mainly be in the 70s.(wmtv weather)

Today: Areas of fog, otherwise mostly cloudy with showers likely. High 70. Wind: South 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening showers. Low: 61. Wind: Southwest 5.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 76.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 79.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Rain Chances
Dreary Stretch Of Weather
Scattered showers spread into Wisconsin for Thursday.
Rainy & Dreary Thursday/Friday
Scattered showers move into Wisconsin tomorrow. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out!
First Alert: Widespread showers move in Thursday
Mild temperatures will continue over the region. Showers will be likely tomorrow.
Rain Likely Tomorrow