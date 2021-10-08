Advertisement

Feds won't pursue charges against cop in Wisconsin shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say they won’t file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020.

The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.

State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey in January after video showed Blake was armed with a knife.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that it won’t pursue charges against Sheskey either, saying there’s not enough evidence to prove Shesky used excessive force.

