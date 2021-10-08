Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday to honor Wisconsin firefighters who died in the line of duty. Gov. Tony Evers signed the executive order Friday directing flags be lowered across the state to mark Firefighters Memorial Day.

“Wisconsin firefighters are some of the strongest, bravest, and most resilient folks we have here in the state and we owe our public safety to them every single day,” Gov. Evers said, adding that Wisconsin is “forever grateful for their service.”

Firefighters Memorial Day also marks the end of Fire Prevention Week. Those firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice will be honored that day during a Final Alarm Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, at Ben Hansen Park, in Wisconsin Rapids.

Evers’ proclamation notes there are 325 firefighters’ names etched into its Memorial Wall. It also listed the names of the firefighters who lost their lives in 2019 and 2020:

Paramedic Lieutenant Odell Minor (Milwaukee Fire Dept.)

Driver/Engineer Mitchell Lundgaard (Appleton Fire Dept.)

Firefighter Brian Serdynski (Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Dept.)

EMS Capt. Kelly Raether (Ixonia Fire and EMS)

Firefighter Dave Tomlinson (Poynette Dekorra Fire Dept.)

Chief Donald Kittelton (Clayton Fire Dept.)

