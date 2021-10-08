Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighters

Half-staff flag
Half-staff flag(Associated Press)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday to honor Wisconsin firefighters who died in the line of duty. Gov. Tony Evers signed the executive order Friday directing flags be lowered across the state to mark Firefighters Memorial Day.

“Wisconsin firefighters are some of the strongest, bravest, and most resilient folks we have here in the state and we owe our public safety to them every single day,” Gov. Evers said, adding that Wisconsin is “forever grateful for their service.”

Firefighters Memorial Day also marks the end of Fire Prevention Week. Those firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice will be honored that day during a Final Alarm Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, at Ben Hansen Park, in Wisconsin Rapids.

Evers’ proclamation notes there are 325 firefighters’ names etched into its Memorial Wall. It also listed the names of the firefighters who lost their lives in 2019 and 2020:

  • Paramedic Lieutenant Odell Minor (Milwaukee Fire Dept.)
  • Driver/Engineer Mitchell Lundgaard (Appleton Fire Dept.)
  • Firefighter Brian Serdynski (Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Dept.)
  • EMS Capt. Kelly Raether (Ixonia Fire and EMS)
  • Firefighter Dave Tomlinson (Poynette Dekorra Fire Dept.)
  • Chief Donald Kittelton (Clayton Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Open records lawsuit filed over GOP election investigation
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Legislator using walker after COVID, says life is good
Woman accuses UW System of failing to stop harassment
USPS Christmas Deadlines: Mail your gifts and cards by these dates