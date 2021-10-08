Flags at half-staff Saturday to honor Wisconsin firefighters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #135 Friday, ordering flags to half-staff on Oct. 9, 2021 in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day.

The Day is a part of Fire Prevention Week which takes place Oct. 3 through Oct. 9, 2021. During the Week, the state of Wisconsin recognizes firefighters for their sacrifice in performance of their duties, the Office of the Governor said.

“Wisconsin firefighters are some of the strongest, bravest, and most resilient folks we have here in the state and we owe our public safety to them every single day,” Gov. Evers said. “The state of Wisconsin is forever grateful for their service, and we respectfully honor those who have lost their lives while serving their communities and fellow Wisconsinites.”

Fire Prevention Week is observed annually and this year will feature ceremonies, exercises and other activities related fire safety and education, the Office said.

The Executive Order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 9.

