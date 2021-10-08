Advertisement

Foggy Conditions Into The Friday Morning Commute

Driving in fog can present many issues if you are unaware of the precautions you should take.
Visibility under 1 mile is likely for southern Wisconsin into Friday morning.
Visibility under 1 mile is likely for southern Wisconsin into Friday morning.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Showers and storms impacted the area this afternoon and evening. That added moisture has helped develop thick fog heading into the overnight hours. Visibility under one mile is likely into Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin through early Friday morning.

If you are going to be hitting the roadways late Thursday and Friday morning, allow extra time to get to your destination. Slow down, allow extra space between vehicles, and make sure low beam headlights are on.

Fog should start to dissipate after sunrise Friday and be out of the area by mid to late morning.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* issued for Madison and points southward. Reduced visibility under a mile is likely in the advisory area. Those traveling should slow down, allow extra space, and make sure low beam headlights are on.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Mild temperatures will continue over the region. Showers will be likely tomorrow.
Rain Likely Tomorrow
Highs will be in the 70s over the next seven days. Rain will be likely on Thursday.
Rain Likely Later This Week
Monday Extended Forecast
First Alert: Rain chances are back late-week
Mild temperatures will continue through the week. Showers will be likely again by Thursday.
Slight Chances of Showers Today