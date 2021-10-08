Foggy Conditions Into The Friday Morning Commute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Showers and storms impacted the area this afternoon and evening. That added moisture has helped develop thick fog heading into the overnight hours. Visibility under one mile is likely into Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin through early Friday morning.

If you are going to be hitting the roadways late Thursday and Friday morning, allow extra time to get to your destination. Slow down, allow extra space between vehicles, and make sure low beam headlights are on.

Fog should start to dissipate after sunrise Friday and be out of the area by mid to late morning.

