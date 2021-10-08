Advertisement

Injury will prevent Suter from pitching for Brewers in NLDS

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter throws during the first inning of the team's...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will miss the National League Division Series with a right oblique strain.

It’s another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams, who punched a wall and broke his throwing hand the night the Brewers clinched the NL Central title.

The Atlanta Braves also released their NLDS roster ahead of Friday’s series opener. The Braves’ bullpen won’t have Chris Martin or Richard Rodriguez.

Atlanta has five starting pitchers on the roster. The Braves also added speedy outfielder Terrance Gore, a pinch-running specialist who last played in the major leagues for the Dodgers last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates a two-run home run with Willy Adames during the...
Tellez HR, throw spark Brewers over Braves 2-1 in Game 1
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell talks to his players at a practice for the Game 1 of...
Brewers begin 2021 postseason at home
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Wisconsin hockey welcomes Badgers fans for the first time in over 500 days
Kade Michael
The littlest Brewers fans are ready for a World Series run! 👶⚾