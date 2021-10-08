Legislator using walker after COVID, says life is good

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Sen. Andre Jacque says a bout with COVID-19 has left him using a walker, but that his breathing is almost back to normal.

Jacque is a Republican who fought vaccine and mask mandates. He was hospitalized on Aug. 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus and testifying at a packed Capitol hearing.

He spent five weeks in the hospital and was placed on a ventilator.

In his first public comments since he contracted the disease, he told The Associated Press that he’s getting around with a walker but he’s making steady progress and his breathing is “almost all the way back.”

He plans to lead a Senate human services committee by phone on Thursday.

