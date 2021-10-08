Legislator using walker after COVID, says life is good
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Sen. Andre Jacque says a bout with COVID-19 has left him using a walker, but that his breathing is almost back to normal.
Jacque is a Republican who fought vaccine and mask mandates. He was hospitalized on Aug. 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus and testifying at a packed Capitol hearing.
He spent five weeks in the hospital and was placed on a ventilator.
In his first public comments since he contracted the disease, he told The Associated Press that he’s getting around with a walker but he’s making steady progress and his breathing is “almost all the way back.”
He plans to lead a Senate human services committee by phone on Thursday.
