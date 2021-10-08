Advertisement

Madison business sues to block sale of proposed homeless shelter site

Madison's Common Council is voting whether to purchase this building on 2002 Zeier Road for a...
Madison's Common Council is voting whether to purchase this building on 2002 Zeier Road for a permanent men's homeless shelter(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A business on Madison’s east side is suing the company who owns a building city officials have proposed to be a homeless shelter.

The Madison Common Council approved spending more than $2.6 million Tuesday to buy the vacant Saver’s building on Zeier Road.

Attorneys on behalf of Moving to the Music, a dance studio across the street, say the use of the space as a shelter violates covenants established in 1986.

According to a complaint, the Zeier family agreed to sell their farmland to the City on the basis that the development in that area would be devoted to retail and commercial purposes.

Those restrictions were originally set to run until July of 2015, but were renewed for another 10 years.

