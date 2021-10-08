Advertisement

Manitowoc woman sentenced to life for child’s death

Jamie Schrank
Jamie Schrank(Manitowoc County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the child abuse death of a 3-year-old boy she was babysitting.

Jamie Schrank, 41, will be able to ask for extended supervision after 25 years behind bars.

In July, a jury found Schrank guilty of Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Death.

In July of 2018, Schrank and her boyfriend, Eduardo Gamez, were babysitting the victim while his parent was at work. During this time, the boy suffered severe external and internal injuries. The child died later a hospital.

According to prosecutors, Schrank and Gamez were smoking meth while caring for the boy and Schrank’s 5-year-old son. Police said the couple had been babysitting the child for several months. The boy was not related to them.

Schrank was offered a plea agreement that could have lessened her sentence, but she instead agreed to go to trial. Once a defendant agrees to trial, they waive their right to the plea deal. A judge can then impose the maximum sentence.

Gamez did take a plea agreement and was found guilty of chronic child neglect resulting in death. In April 2020, he was sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Woman accuses UW System of failing to stop harassment
USPS Christmas Deadlines: Mail your gifts and cards by these dates
Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Sen. Jacque set to remotely chair Senate committee meeting amid COVID recovery
Dance Wisconsin artists rehearse for “Dancing Forward” performance.
Ballet returns to the Overture, featuring piece by teenage choreographer