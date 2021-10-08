Police looking for suspect who crashed in Sun Prairie Ambulance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are looking for a suspect who crashed into a Sun Prairie ambulance then fled the scene.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on US Highway 151 near N. Bristol Street on Sun Prairie. A car hit the ambulance from behind, briefly closing the Highway as more emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

The ambulance was driving a patient in stable condition at the time of the crash. The patient suffered no crash-related injuries and was transferred to another ambulance.

Two paramedics in the struck ambulance suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment before being shortly released.

The driver of the car that struck the vehicle reportedly fled the scene. Sun Prairie officials say they are actively looking for them.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.