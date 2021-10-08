Pulaski boy a finalist in kids’ mullet championship

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A Pulaski boy is a finalist in a nationwide mullet competition.

Fans can vote for JD Sterckx in the kids’ division of the Mullet Championship.

VOTE FOR JD HERE: https://mulletchamp.com/2021-kids-division-voting/

You can vote once every 24 hours per email address you enter. Voting ends Oct. 11 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

As of Friday morning, JD was in the top 10 of the kids’ division.

Easton Burnett of Mineral Point is also a finalist.

The top three mullets will be eligible for prizes.

