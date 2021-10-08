Split Weekend Of Weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An upper-level low pressure system situated over the area Friday evening will eventually push east of the area Friday night. This will keep some scattered showers and isolated storms around through sunset. Activity should rapidly diminish after sunset with decreasing clouds and areas of fog developing. Fog could be locally dense with overnight lows on either side of 60 degrees.

Saturday will be a day between storm systems, and this means our best chance of some sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase again by the evening with shower and storm chances returning Saturday night and into Sunday. Unseasonable warm temperatures this weekend with highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows into the 60s.

Showers and storms will be scattered about the area Sunday as we enter another unsettled stretch of weather. This will continue into next week with a daily chance of wet weather through at least the middle of the week. Temperatures will hang out on either side of 70.

