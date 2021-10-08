SSM Health to partner with Optum on some services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health plans to team up with a division of UnitedHealth Group to combine some services the health systems argue will allow them to improve patient care. According to a statement from SSM Health, the new partnership will require some of its workers to become employees of Optum, the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary.

The companies explained the arrangement targets their inpatient care management, digital transformation, and revenue cycle management functions. SSM states the combined efforts will reduce its costs and make hospital billing a better experience. The two organizations will also work on new initiatives to provide digital care and services to patients and reduce the variations on how the treatments they receive.

“These efforts will focus on closing the health equity gap and critical health priorities in the communities SSM Health serves throughout the Midwest,” SSM Health President and CEO Laura Kaiser explained in her company’s statement, in which the company also promised to invest in programs to “ensure the disadvantaged and vulnerable have equal access to quality health care services.”

SSM did not reveal how many of its employees would shift to new roles at Optum; however, the company noted that they would be able to work from their current locations.

