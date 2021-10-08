Advertisement

SSM Health to partner with Optum on some services

SSM Health - St. Mary's Hospital in Madison
SSM Health - St. Mary's Hospital in Madison(Curt Lenz/WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health plans to team up with a division of UnitedHealth Group to combine some services the health systems argue will allow them to improve patient care. According to a statement from SSM Health, the new partnership will require some of its workers to become employees of Optum, the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary.

The companies explained the arrangement targets their inpatient care management, digital transformation, and revenue cycle management functions. SSM states the combined efforts will reduce its costs and make hospital billing a better experience. The two organizations will also work on new initiatives to provide digital care and services to patients and reduce the variations on how the treatments they receive.

“These efforts will focus on closing the health equity gap and critical health priorities in the communities SSM Health serves throughout the Midwest,” SSM Health President and CEO Laura Kaiser explained in her company’s statement, in which the company also promised to invest in programs to “ensure the disadvantaged and vulnerable have equal access to quality health care services.”

SSM did not reveal how many of its employees would shift to new roles at Optum; however, the company noted that they would be able to work from their current locations.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Gunfire in Milwaukee leaves 3 dead, at least 6 injured
Michael Brierston displays his badges
Wisconsin student earns all 137 Boy Scout badges
Dashun Wheeler was reported missing by family after not having contact with him for the past...
Janesville PD locate for missing 18-year-old man
Dashun Wheeler was reported missing by family after not having contact with him for the past...
Teen missing for a month home safely, Janesville PD reports