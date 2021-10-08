Subpoena received by Madison mayor on hold in 2020 election probe, testimony halted

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The subpoena received by Madison’s mayor is now on hold Thursday, meaning right now, she does not need to testify behind closed doors later this month about the 2020 presidential election.

Madison city attorney Mike Haas confirmed the information initially requested from the City of Madison was given by another group. He says retired state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman may reach out again to the mayor’s office to request more information.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was set to testify on Friday, Oct. 22 at a strip mall in Brookfield behind closed doors despite her protestations that the hearing be public.

Gableman, who is now an attorney, issued a round of subpoenas as part of an investigation into the 2020 presidential election. The mayors of Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Kenosha also received subpoenas.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gableman also admitted to not understanding how elections work.

