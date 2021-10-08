Teen missing for a month home safely, Janesville PD reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old man who has not been in contact with his family in more than a month is back home safely, Janesville police reported Friday morning.

On Wednesday, authorities asked the public for help locating Dashun Wheeler. At the time, his family told investigators they had not seen him in more than a month, while his friends said they had not communicated with him in weeks as well.

Police did not provide any information on where Wheeler was located, only noting that he was safe.

