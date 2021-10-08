Advertisement

Total number of measles cases identified at Fort McCoy hits double digits

Those infected with the virus at Fort McCoy have ranged in age from 4 months old to 26 years old.
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(Colton Molesky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials have confirmed a total of 22 cases of the measles in people living at Fort McCoy in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there are currently zero known active cases at Fort McCoy and the risk of transmission of the disease to the surrounding communities is low.

The cases were identified in people living at Fort McCoy who had recently traveled to Afghanistan as part of the U.S. government’s evacuation efforts.

Those infected with the virus at Fort McCoy have ranged in age from 4 months old to 26 years old. Nearly two-thirds of those infected have been hospitalized.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says her agency will continue to support the Monroe County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in efforts to contain the spread of the virus and give refugees proper medical care.

“The hardships Afghan evacuees have endured in the past year are truly unimaginable, and I ask that we all practice compassion, and respect people’s privacy and culture as the resettlement process continues,” Timberlake said.

While most Wisconsinites are vaccinated against the measles, DHS is urging those who have never gotten the shot to receive one.

To date, over 11,000 Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine doses have been administered at Fort McCoy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

The teams made up of a paramedic and a Journey Mental Health crisis worker.
CARES team responds to nearly 40 mental health 911 calls in first month
Cindy Crawford visited American Family Children’s Hospital Friday to thank frontline workers.
Cindy Crawford thanks American Family Children’s Hospital staff
CARES team responds to nearly 40 mental health 911 calls in first month
CARES team responds to nearly 40 mental health 911 calls in first month
Walworth Co. authorities use ‘less lethal’ weapon on man suspected of armed while intoxicated
The "Spook"Toberfest Brat at Jenifer Street Market has candy corn inside.
Trick or Treat? Madison market unveils new candy corn brats