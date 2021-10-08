Advertisement

Trick or Treat? Madison market unveils new candy corn brats

(Source: Jelly Belly Candy Company)
(Source: Jelly Belly Candy Company)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not a trick- it’s a treat, encased in a bratwurst.

A specialty grocery store in Madison is taking a twist on a traditional Wisconsin staple.

Jenifer Street Market tweeted that it’s latest brats are infused with candy corn.

The new “Spook”Toberfest brats are made with Lake Louie Brewing Oktoberfest beer and of course, candy corn.

Just in time for Halloween, the market writes that these brats are “slightly sweet & not scary at all!”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Pearl River man has been arrested following a...
Chicago man charged in death of 1-year-old in Milwaukee
Visibility under 1 mile is likely for southern Wisconsin into Friday morning.
Foggy Conditions Into The Friday Morning Commute
Officials award funds to prevent youth homelessness in Madison
$2.5 million awarded to Dane Co. agency to reduce youth homelessness
Matt and David Clark-Sally are expecting a baby any day now.
Insurance group reverses course, will now cover same-sex Madison couple’s baby’s delivery