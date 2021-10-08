Advertisement

Trick or Treat? Madison market unveils new candy corn brats

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not a trick- it’s a treat, encased in a bratwurst.

A specialty grocery store in Madison is taking a twist on a traditional Wisconsin staple.

Jenifer Street Market tweeted that it’s latest brats are infused with candy corn.

The new “Spook”Toberfest brats are made with Lake Louie Brewing Oktoberfest beer and of course, candy corn.

Just in time for Halloween, the market writes that these brats are “slightly sweet & not scary at all!”

