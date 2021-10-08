Walworth Co. authorities use ‘less lethal’ weapon on man suspected of armed while intoxicated

TOWN OF WALWORTH, Wis. (WMTV) - Walworth County authorities used a “less lethal” weapon Wednesday night on a 39-year-old man after he allegedly drove and was armed with a gun while intoxicated.

A witness called police around 8:35 p.m. saying that a vehicle was driving recklessly behind her and flashing its high beam headlights on US Highway 14 at County Highway O in the Town of Walworth, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told authorities she pulled over multiple times for the vehicle to pass her, but it would not. She was concerned the suspect would hit her.

The sheriff’s office continued, saying a deputy found the vehicle on US Highway 14 near Six Corners Road and noticed the driver was not staying within his lane.

The deputy stated that when he told the driver why he pulled him over, he alleged the suspect had blood shot, glassy eyes and was slurring his words. A passenger in the vehicle appeared to be passed out and had a case of beer between his legs, the officer added.

As more deputies arrived, the driver allegedly refused their orders.

A deputy noticed a bag in the car that had firearms manufacturer patch on it and asked the driver to get out of the vehicle. When the driver started to walk toward deputies, he moved his hands down to his sides.

An officer on scene used a “less lethal” weapon to stop the suspect. Police say they later found the man had a gun on his waistband. Authorities arrested Christopher Tresik, 39, and took him to the Walworth County Jail.

He is accused of the following charges:

Operate a vehicle while intoxicated

Go armed while intoxicated

Resisting / obstructing an officer

Disorderly conduct

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana (THC)

