A 50-50 Weekend Of Weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -From fall color starting to show in the trees to farmers harvesting their crops, it’s certainly starting to look like fall. And while it may appear fall has settled in, temperatures aren’t quite on the same page. It is one of the warmest starts to October on record and those warm temperatures will be hanging around for at least one more weekend.

It appears the weekend will be a 50-50 split between some sunny and dry conditions versus some cloudy and rainy periods. If you are looking to get outside, Saturday will be your pick day of the weekend. Our stubborn upper level low pressure system that plagued the region through the end of the week finally pushes off to the east by early Saturday. While we may start off with some fog, some sunshine should start to filter in with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. High temperatures will be very mild for this time of year and into the upper 70s.

Enjoy it, because our next weathermaker already starts to move in by Saturday evening. First with some clouds by sunset, showers will be possible by midnight. Scattered showers and isolated storms will hang around from that point all the way through our Sunday. While it won’t be a washout, wet weather is possible at just about any time to wrap up the weekend. Despite cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures climb even more with highs topping out on either side of 80 degrees!

Summer like conditions at Illinois with highs into the lower to middle 80s. (WMTV)

If you are making the trip down south to watch the Badgers take on the University of Illinois, it will be very nice. Conditions at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois will resemble more of a summer weekend than October. Partly cloudy skies anticipated with highs into the lower to middle 80s! It may be October, but don’t forget the sunscreen with the warmer temperatures. As always, On, Wisconsin!

