5K “your way” for United Day of Hope raises mental health awarenss

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted a “your way” walk event Saturday, inviting participants to use their creativity during the fundraising event.

Event participants could walk a 5K around Lake Monona and come back to Olin-Turville Park for food and activities for all ages.

NAMIWalks also had a virtual option, allowing those outside the Madison area, or simply wanting to stay home, to partake.

The organization said you don’t have to necessarily walk in the event to be active in the day. NAMIWalks recommended a few alternative ways to be involved — plan a craft day, practice self-care or cycle a 5K.

Above all else, the NAMI program aims to spread awareness about collective mental health, stating one in three U.S. adults reported experiencing depression or anxiety since the pandemic began.

The organization reached nearly all of its $210,000 goal with 579 participants and 82 teams.

The event had a lineup of speakers and performances, including local Taiko Drumming Group Beni Daiko, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Chair of the UW Dept of Psychiatry Dr. Ned Kalin and NBC15′s own Leigh Mills.

Oct. 9 is the national United Day of Hope, reminding people they’re not alone in their mental health struggles.

You can visit the NAMIWalks website for more information.

